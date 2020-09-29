Some DC Public School Students Will Soon Return to Actual Schools

Some DC Public Schools students will finally return to physical schools in the coming weeks, DCist and the Washington Post reported.

On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DCPS Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee announced that 13 of the city’s 115 public schools will begin providing in-person learning assistance to supplement online classes. Groups will be limited to between 20-and-50 students for things like physical education and tutoring.

Each participating school voluntarily sent reopening proposals to the mayor for consideration. While some schools like Ballou STAY Opportunity Academy have already started on-site programs for cosmetology and barbering students, other schools will begin to see students in-person over the coming weeks.

The full list of schools that will have on-site programs include Bancroft Elementary School, Cardozo Education Campus, Eastern High School, Kimball Elementary School, Kramer Middle School, Ludlow-Taylor Elementary School, Horace Mann Elementary School, Noyes Elementary School, John Tyler Elementary School, Phelps ACE High School, Roosevelt High School, Roosevelt STAY, and Ballou STAY.

While the majority of the DCPS system is expected to operate virtually through November, Bowser has hinted that the city may introduce a mix of online and in-person learning that month.

DCPS virtual learning hasn’t been without its glitches: On the first day of school August 31, a DC hotline established to help with technology issues received 3,000 calls. And earlier this month, 22,000 students who began the DCPS enrollment process had not finished it.

Join the conversation!