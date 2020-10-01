WAMU Employees Have Unionized

WAMU employees announced Thursday that they are forming a union with SAG-AFTRA and will ask American University for recognition.

In a petition the union released publicly, the employees cite “deeply ingrained internal racism, high turnover among women of color, disparities in compensation, a reliance on temporary staff who lack job security, and allegations of sexual harassment by a former staff member” among their reasons for organizing.

Washingtonian has asked WAMU management and American University for comment and will update this post when we hear back. Grad students at AU, a private university, are represented by a union, and last month other employees asked the university to recognize their union.

WAMU has gone through a summer of great turmoil that spilled into open revolt among staffers following the departure of multiple women of color and serial sexual harassment allegations against former WAMU reporter Martin Di Caro. General manager JJ Yore lost his job in the wake of the staff uprising, and former WAMU content chief Andi McDaniel had to withdraw from the CEO post at Chicago Public Media as questions were raised about the management. Last month, DCist, which WAMU owns, reported that Yore and McDaniel tried unsuccessfully to fire Di Caro but were thwarted by American University, which operates the public radio station.

There have been multiple attempts over recent years to organize WAMU staff. This effort dates to 2019, and a WAMU source tells Washingtonian that 80 people—99 percent of eligible staff—signed the petition, which you can read below: