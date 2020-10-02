A “Doomsday Plane” Flew Over DC This Morning, but the Military Says You Shouldn’t Worry



A Boeing E-6B flew over Washington, DC, airspace early this morning as the world learned President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. Another was spotted off the West Coast. The E-6B Mercury is a mobile command center based out of Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. It’s known as the “Doomsday Plane” because it’s designed to keep the National Command Authority in contact with Naval nuclear forces in the event of crisis.

Does the military’s definition of crisis include the President testing positive for a very dangerous virus? The flights were “pre-planned” and “purely coincidental,” a spokesperson for the US Strategic Command told Fox News.