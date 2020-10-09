Trump Is Planning a Rally at the White House Saturday and People Are Already Calling It “Covchella”



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Donald Trump plans to host an event for hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, reports the Washington Post. The rally marks Trump’s first in-person event since his positive Covid diagnosis on October 2.

The program is being billed as “remarks to peaceful protesters for law & order,” according to an invitation obtained by ABC News. The President will be speaking from the White House balcony. And yes, your math is correct: The event is scheduled during the President’s supposed quarantine and five days after he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

And yes, this is the very same White House that hosted last month’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the Rose Garden—a fête that now seems like the source of the White House outbreak and is being described as a super-spreader event. Thus far, no health precautions have been announced for the rally. On Twitter, New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik has already coined a name for it that seems likely to stick: Covchella.

Join the conversation!