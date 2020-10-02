White House Covid Outbreak: Who Has Tested Positive (and Negative) So Far



The scope of the White House coronavirus outbreak will only become clear over the next few days, but here’s a look at who has tested positive and negative in the President’s circle so far. We will update as more info emerges.

Donald and Melania Trump: Positive

The President tweeted that he and the First Lady tested positive for Covid-19 in the early hours of October 2 and will be quarantining at the White House. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday morning that the President is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Barron Trump: Negative

The President’s 14-year-old son does not, at this point, appear to have been infected by his parents.

Mike and Karen Pence: Negative

The Vice President and Second Lady tested negative for coronavirus on the morning of Friday, October 2, according to Pence’s press secretary, Devin O’Malley. Pence is scheduled to debate Kamala Harris next Wednesday. (Harris also tested negative for the virus this morning).

Hope Hicks, advisor to the President: Positive

Bloomberg News reported Hicks tested positive for Covid-19 on October 1. The White House reportedly knew of Hicks’ likely diagnosis on Wednesday evening. She had been traveling with the President that day on Air Force One for a campaign rally in Minnesota.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, advisors to the president: Negative

The President’s daughter and son-in-law tested negative for coronavirus on October 2, according to a White House spokesperson.

Ronna McDaniel, RNC Chair: Positive

McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus on September 30. She was last with the President on September 25 and has been quarantining in her Michigan home since September 26.

Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court nominee: Negative

The President’s nominee for the Supreme Court tested negative on October 2, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere. According to the Washington Post, she had contracted Covid-19 over the summer and has since recovered.

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State: Negative

Pompeo told reporters he tested negative for Covid-19 on October 2. He was last with the President on September 15 for the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary: Negative

A Treasury spokesperson announced he tested negative for coronavirus on October 2.

Mike Lee, US Senator: Positive

The Senator from Utah received a positive diagnosis after getting tested on October 1, Lee tweeted. He met with Barrett on September 29. In a photo he shared of them standing close together, neither were wearing masks.

Joe and Jill Biden: Negative

The candidate for president tweeted that he and his wife tested negative for coronavirus on October 2. Biden also tweeted: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

