“The Bachelorette” Is Back and 🚨 There Are Two Contestants from DC 🚨

Washington, we have excellent news. No, the venomous fluff monster in Virginia has not been captured. This is much, much better: We have two local contestants on this season of The Bachelorette!

While nothing can compare to the glory that was Hannah B.’s season, in which we had three local contestants and the world got to meet the sweet prince that is John Paul Jones, this is still some exciting stuff.

Our newest Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, has an impressive resume: Not only has she been on The Bachelor, but also Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games.

Crawley will met her roster of potential boos when the season premieres Tuesday at 8 PM on ABC. Which means she’ll meet two gentlemen who have been living amongst us in the DMV, just waiting for their chance to grace the screen alongside Chris Harrison.

Let’s take a peek, shall we?

Jeremy Higgins

The TD Bank vice president lives in DC and is 40 years old, which, kind of like Joe Biden, makes him the oldest contestant ever. According to his Bachelorette bio, Jere has been in two serious relationships, both of which he thought would end in marriage until they broke his heart. It also seems like he’s been striking out in these parts: “DC is just full of type-A women that he doesn’t get along with,” reads his bio. (Your author will posit that perhaps Jere is the problem, but that’s another piece for another day.)

Based on his Instagram, it seems Jere is a fan of travel (Tulum pix!!), the Yankee Candle Village in Williamsburg, nighttime strolls through the monuments, and concerts at the 9:30 Club (your correspondent was actually at the same 2018 St. Lucia show as Jere. Fate!).

Jason Foster

The 31-year-old Arlington resident used to be an offensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He left the NFL after getting too many concussions, and is now an account manager.

According to Foster’s Bachelorette bio, he likes kayaking on the Potomac, drinking coffee in bed, and the Electric Slide. Don’t we all!

And just like most dudes you’d meet on DC Bumble, Foster’s Instagram is full of workout shots, pics hangin’ with his bros, and token images of him interacting with babies. But, perhaps most importantly, according to his bio, Foster is a big Wawa guy. TBD on whether Sheetz will back a rival contestant.

