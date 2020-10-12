Welcome to this sophisticated duplex condo at The Metropole in the heart of Logan Circle! Perfectly positioned to take advantage of its central DC location. U Street Corridor/Dupont Circle. This unit offers great livability and an excellent walk score of 97. 1st floor living room is anchored by a modern fireplace with built-in bookshelves. Charming balcony overlooking P St. Open concept Living/Dining area. Sleek chef-inspired kitchen features premium stainless steel appliances and high-end cabinetry.

2nd floor offers two generously sized BRs and two full BAs. Light-filled master BR with a terrific walk-in closet. Master ensuite BA with cantilevered sink/upscale fixtures/spa-inspired shower. The second spacious BR also has an ensuite BA. In-unit washer/dryer on the second level.

With its fabulous Logan Circle location, this stunning duplex has it all: a premier address, easy commuting routes, convenient access to the Metro, and walking distance to some of the finest restaurants and boutique stores in downtown Washington. This prestigious condo at the sophisticated Metropole offers the perfect ingredients for the fortunate buyer to be able to call it “Home!”

Address: 1515 15th Street NW, Apt 429, Washington, DC 2005

Contact:

Lee Murphy

202.277.7477

[email protected] com