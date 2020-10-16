News & Politics

Crazy Car Chase Through Arlington Ends in DC

You have to watch this video.

Written by
Published on
Photograph via iStock.

A car chase in Arlington Friday morning ended in Washington, DC, Arlington Police say in a press release. The cops pursued four people they suspect took part in an armed robbery in South Arlington. The chase ended after the suspects crossed into the District; Arlington says its criminal investigation remains active.

But really, you should just watch this video of the chase Dave Statter compiled and posted on Twitter, especially the section on Route 50 where cops appear to deploy a Stop Stick or similar product to halt the suspects’ progress. At one point it appears that ten police cars were in pursuit.

 

DC’s police department has not yet replied to a query from Washingtonian about whether it has any updates about the suspects.

 

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

