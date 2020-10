Two huge ads for “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” are up in downtown DC…and they’re pretty much what you’d expect from Sacha Baron Cohen. Take a look.

I think the posters speak for themselves. If you want to check them out and stock up on masks, they’re at 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!