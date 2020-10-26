If the Election Leads to a Legal Battle, Here Are the Lawyers Who Will Head Up the Fight

One thing the Biden and Trump camps seem to agree on: This election could be history’s most litigated. Though both campaigns have assembled big teams, here’s a look at each side’s legal leaders.

Dana Remus Matthew Morgan Campaign Biden/Harris Trump/Pence Law school Yale, class of 2002 Indiana University, class of 2008 Early DC gig Clerking for Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito in 2008. It appears to have been a good experience: In 2013, she cowrote a letter to the editor in the Post defending Alito after a negative Dana Milbank column. A three-month internship for one-term Indiana congressman Brian Kerns in 2002. Path to 2020 A former associate at Cravath and UNC Law professor, Remus was a deputy counsel in the Barack Obama White House, then general counsel to the Obama Foundation and Obama’s personal office, before joining the Biden campaign. Morgan was a lawyer for Mike Pence’s gubernatorial campaign and a lawyer and lobbyist at Barnes & Thornburg for Indiana’s federal interests. In the Trump administration, he’s been deputy counsel, counsel, and deputy chief of staff to Pence and a deputy assistant to Trump. Working with The team includes Obama’s former White House counsel Bob Bauer, former US attorney general Eric Holder Jr., and Perkins Coie chairman Marc Elias. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, among others. Previously made news when Obama officiated her wedding to Brett Holmgren, another Obama White House alum, at District Winery in 2018. He sent a letter to House Democrats during the impeachment alerting them that Pence wouldn’t turn over documents.

This story initially appeared in the November, 2020 issue of Washingtonian

