If the Election Leads to a Legal Battle, Here Are the Lawyers Who Will Head Up the Fight

One thing the Biden and Trump camps seem to agree on: This election could be history’s most litigated. Though both campaigns have assembled big teams, here’s a look at each side’s legal leaders.
|Dana Remus
|Matthew Morgan
|Campaign
|Biden/Harris
|Trump/Pence
|Law school
|Yale, class of 2002
|Indiana University, class of 2008
|Early DC gig
|Clerking for Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito in 2008. It appears to have been a good experience: In 2013, she cowrote a letter to the editor in the Post defending Alito after a negative Dana Milbank column.
|A three-month internship for one-term Indiana congressman Brian Kerns in 2002.
|Path to 2020
|A former associate at Cravath and UNC Law professor, Remus was a deputy counsel in the Barack Obama White House, then general counsel to the Obama Foundation and Obama’s personal office, before joining the Biden campaign.
|Morgan was a lawyer for Mike Pence’s gubernatorial campaign and a lawyer and lobbyist at Barnes & Thornburg for Indiana’s federal interests. In the Trump administration, he’s been deputy counsel, counsel, and deputy chief of staff to Pence and a deputy assistant to Trump.
|Working with
|The team includes Obama’s former White House counsel Bob Bauer, former US attorney general Eric Holder Jr., and Perkins Coie chairman Marc Elias.
|Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, among others.
|Previously made news when
|Obama officiated her wedding to Brett Holmgren, another Obama White House alum, at District Winery in 2018.
|He sent a letter to House Democrats during the impeachment alerting them that Pence wouldn’t turn over documents.
This story initially appeared in the November, 2020 issue of Washingtonian