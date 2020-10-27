News & Politics

Early, In-Person Voting Kicks Off in DC

Wait times are more than 90 minutes at some voting centers.

Image via iStock.

After a record number of voters turned out for the first day of early voting in Maryland, DC residents are lining up at voting centers around the city for their first chance to cast in-person ballots.

Currently, wait times range from more than 90 minutes at some voting centers, to less than five minutes at others. On its website, DC’s Board of Elections is providing an updated look at the wait times at the different voting centers in the district.

The covid pandemic has created an election season unlike any other. Speaking at a news conference Monday, according to WTOP, D.C. Department of Health Director  LaQuandra S. Nesbitt urged residents to take appropriate covid precautions if they decide to vote in person.

“We want people to know that they should be wearing a mask when they go, and that they should have a plan,” Nesbitt said. “People are going to need to be prepared to be mindful of how they’re keeping 6 feet apart, of how they’re going to be practicing good community hygiene…Having that hand sanitizer on hand, if they need to touch their face or grab a snack while they’re waiting, all of those things are going to be critically important.”

Seniors and people with disabilities are also eligible for curbside voting, in which election workers bring a ballot to the car.

Here’s a look at some scenes from around the city on this first day of early, in-person voting.

From Jose Andres, chef and humanitarian.

From Justin Finch, a reporter at NBC 4.

From Melanie Alnwick, anchor, Fox5 DC.

From Alex Daugherty, Miami Herald.

From Sam Ford, ABC 7.

Luke Mullins
