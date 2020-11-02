News & Politics

On the Eve of the Election, the White House Puts Up Extra Fencing in the Dark

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Evy Mages

Crews began erecting extra security fencing around the White House Monday evening. The fencing appears to be similar to the type installed around the White House complex this past August in advance of President Trump’s RNC speech. These barriers are in addition to fencing that went up downtown following protests earlier this summer after George Floyd’s death, and some that is part of a long-planned replacement project for the regular White House fence.

NBC News reported Sunday night that the feds planned to install “non-scalable” fencing around the complex. Contacted for comment Monday morning, a Secret Service spokesperson would say only: “As a matter of practice, the Secret Service does not comment on the means and methods used to carry out our protective operations.”

President Trump reportedly plans to hold an election night party for as many as 400 people at the White House, apparently frustrated by DC’s social-distancing rules that would apply at his nearby hotel. Meanwhile, gatherings are planned by many in the District for election night, including an eight-hour demonstration at Black Lives Matter Plaza, across Lafayette Square from the White House.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

