Free Tickets for the New Interactive White House Experience Are Now Available

Timed tickets to see the about-to-open “People’s House” immersive experience are now available. The exhibition, which is scheduled to open on September 23, is an interactive re-creation of the White House with opportunities to try out the Oval Office, visit a state dinner, or attend a cabinet meeting.

The White House Historical Association assembled the 33,000-square-foot exhibition, which is located across 17th Street from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Admission will be free. “We want to make it as widely available as possible,” the organization’s president, Stewart McLaurin, told Washingtonian last year. Think of it like taking a tour of the White House but getting to visit all the stuff that you really want to see.

Reservations are now available through October. Visit the People’s House website and click on “reserve passes” in the top right corner. Groups of ten people or more should email TPHReservations@whha.org.

