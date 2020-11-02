Show Us What Your Election Day/Week Looks Like

Election Day looks a lot different this year. “I Voted” stickers you slap on your sweatshirt in your kitchen after filling out your mail-in ballot at home. Socially-distanced voting lines. Boarded up storefronts. Chefs handing out free food at the polls. Spooky yard decorations warning of the end of democracy. And soon, another special fence going up around the White House.

What does it look like for you? Send us your photos and selfies today and tomorrow, and we’ll publish them in a gallery about this extra-unusual Election Day around Washington. Anything goes, if it captures the current moment. (But no photos of actual ballots, please.) Please tell us where in Washington your photo was taken, and your name if you’d like. Tweet them to us @Washingtonian or email to photos@washingtonian.com.