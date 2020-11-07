Celebrations Have Broken Out All Over Washington After Joe Biden Is Elected President

This morning, news broke that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States. His running mate Senator Kamala Harris will be the first female vice president.

As soon as the election was called, celebrations broke out in DC:

Lafayette Square right now. Cheers, honking, screaming, joy, crying. The feeling of elation cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/RAflKCVmVP — Kalina Newman // Count Every Vote (@KalinaNewman) November 7, 2020

A full-blown impromptu parade has now broken out in downtown D.C. People are literally dancing in the streets to celebrate Trump’s defeat pic.twitter.com/QUcM11VZEL — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November 7, 2020

DC’S FINEST: a fire truck driving around and around Logan Circle honking its horn pic.twitter.com/yOtvNf3cZQ — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) November 7, 2020

WASHINGTON — outside the White House pic.twitter.com/CwzN6fc4TI — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) November 7, 2020

Heading down to the White House and there is a veritable parade coming down Connecticut Avenue. Follow here for updates on the DC reaction to Biden winning the presidency for @washingtonian #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/VUEZEvFzDW — Jane Recker (@janerecker) November 7, 2020

In front of the White House right now pic.twitter.com/4jmEgA1I8B — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) November 7, 2020

Heading south on 16th St NW in DC, lots of honking and cheering as people walk towards the White House pic.twitter.com/cono1eFcZB — Adrienne Shih (@adrienneshih) November 7, 2020

NO TICKETS FOR ANYONE pic.twitter.com/GkjfxMD5DK — Tanya Sichynsky (@tanyasic) November 7, 2020

Cheers erupt in DC from apartments as Press calls election for Biden @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/M4wE3H7d5z — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 7, 2020

The go-go truck is going to the White House pic.twitter.com/vr1OTiDeYT — Amanda Michelle Gómez 🇲🇽🇵🇭 (@amanduhgomez) November 7, 2020

Elation in #DC means even this bus driver joined the chorus of cars and trucks slamming their horns while people on the street cheer and wave flags to celebrate ⁦@JoeBiden⁩. This city voted for Biden 93% and today the air is filled with joy and relief pic.twitter.com/mejg4zawau — Daniella Cheslow (@DaniellaCheslow) November 7, 2020

Celebrating at 14th & Monroe in Columbia Heights! pic.twitter.com/8q2xESolTA — Jerdlngr (@jerdlngr) November 7, 2020

Washington DC is lit right now pic.twitter.com/zIap7bmk1C — Amanda Katz (@katzish) November 7, 2020

Election week, release. Random moments of joy captured on street corners around DC and Md. people honking horns. Waving flags. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/7pvBPKbkDJ — leslifoster (@leslifoster) November 7, 2020

Happy vibes in Petworth!!! pic.twitter.com/VyqPcOfRWx — Mimi Montgomery (@mimi_montgom) November 7, 2020