Celebrations Have Broken Out All Over Washington After Joe Biden Is Elected President

The whole city is going nuts—in the best way.

Photograph by Evy Mages

This morning, news broke that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States. His running mate Senator Kamala Harris will be the first female vice president.

As soon as the election was called, celebrations broke out in DC:

 

