Five Trumpworld Books Came Out in October—and Many More Are on the Way

This October was a busy month for chroniclers of Trumpworld. Former aides Sean Spicer and Rick Gates released their books on the same day. Former CIA director John Brennan put out a memoir. Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo expounded on Trump and China. And even Washington Post book critic Carlos Lozada got in on the action, with an “intellectual history” of the Trump era.

Still, publishers don’t think the thirst for Trumpian gossip will evaporate once he’s out of the White House. New York Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman just inked a deal with Penguin for a book about Trump’s early years in New York, his rise to power, and his time in Washington. Former campaign manager Brad Parscale is reportedly negotiating a seven-figure deal for what is likely to be a tell-all.

Here’s what else is on the way:

Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza, Untitled 2020 Campaign Book, March 2021

The Washington bureau chiefs of New York and Politico, respectively, are working on an inside account of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Marie Yovanovitch, Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir, May 2021

The former US Ambassador to Ukraine will recount her upbringing and career— including her sudden removal from the post by Trump officials, and her role in the impeachment hearings.

Fiona Hill, There Is Nothing for You Here: Opportunity in an Age of Decline, Fall 2021

The former Trump advisor—and impeachment witness—is drawing from her experiences as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the White Houses National Security Council to explore the roots of America’s polarization.

Andy Slavitt, Preventable: The Inside Story of How Leadership Failures, Politics, and Selfishness Doomed the U.S. Coronavirus Response, March 2021

Slavitt, who formerly ran Obamacare, delves into the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, Untitled, 2022

Together, the New York Times journalists will detail the 2020 election, promising deep reporting on the inside workings of both parties’ campaigns.

