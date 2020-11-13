Food  |  News & Politics

A DC Steak-Frites Restaurant Is Sending Free Thanksgiving Meals to Local Seniors

Medium Rare has delivered thousands of meals to Washingtonians throughout the pandemic.

Photograph courtesy Medium Rare.

Medium Rare, the steak-frites restaurant, is expanding its effort to help Washingtonians during the covid pandemic, pledging to deliver free Thanksgiving Day meals to elderly residents who’ll be spending the holiday alone.

 

For the owners of Medium Rare—which has locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia—the free Thanksgiving Day meals are only the latest part of their months-long campaign to feed vulnerable residents and first responders during the health crisis. Back in March, just as the pandemic began to grip Washington, Medium Rare announced that it would send free meals to any quarantined local resident over the age of 70 who reached out to them.

Since that time, the restaurant has sent thousands of free meals to local first responders and senior citizens, Washingtonian reported, and in May, the restaurant announced it would deliver free Mother’s Day brunches to any mother or grandmother over the age of 70 who would celebrate the day alone.

“We don’t want to stop,” Mark Bucher, a Medium Rare co-owner, told my colleague Jessica Sidman in May. “I find tremendous fulfillment out of it. So if we have the ability to do more, we’re going to figure out a way to continue helping.”

Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

