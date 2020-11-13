A DC Steak-Frites Restaurant Is Sending Free Thanksgiving Meals to Local Seniors

Medium Rare, the steak-frites restaurant, is expanding its effort to help Washingtonians during the covid pandemic, pledging to deliver free Thanksgiving Day meals to elderly residents who’ll be spending the holiday alone.

Given the new rules for smaller holiday gatherings , If you know anyone over 70 that will be alone for Thanksgiving in the DMV area , we will deliver them a free Thanksgiving dinner . Email us name , address and cell phone. Secretsauceme@mediumrarerestaurant.com — Medium Rare (@MediumRareDC) November 11, 2020

For the owners of Medium Rare—which has locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia—the free Thanksgiving Day meals are only the latest part of their months-long campaign to feed vulnerable residents and first responders during the health crisis. Back in March, just as the pandemic began to grip Washington, Medium Rare announced that it would send free meals to any quarantined local resident over the age of 70 who reached out to them.

Since that time, the restaurant has sent thousands of free meals to local first responders and senior citizens, Washingtonian reported, and in May, the restaurant announced it would deliver free Mother’s Day brunches to any mother or grandmother over the age of 70 who would celebrate the day alone.

“We don’t want to stop,” Mark Bucher, a Medium Rare co-owner, told my colleague Jessica Sidman in May. “I find tremendous fulfillment out of it. So if we have the ability to do more, we’re going to figure out a way to continue helping.”

