PHOTOS: Scenes From The Million MAGA March

Thousands of right-wingers took over DC streets Saturday to protest the 2020 election result.

A Proud Boy at the Million MAGA March on November 14, 2020

A week after overwhelmingly liberal DC spilled into the streets to celebrate Joe Biden’s 2020 election win over the 45th president, Trump supporters from across America—including the extremist Proud Boys—streamed across the city border to protest the election results and falsely assert that Trump had prevailed. “Eight more years!” people chanted. “Twelve more years! Trump Forever!” On Friday night, the right-wingers gathered around Harry’s Bar downtown. On Saturday, they took their Million MAGA March (aka Stop the Steal) through much of downtown to the Supreme Court, marching mask-less in the middle of the pandemic. Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages was on the scene capturing all of it.

Proud Boys kneel in prayer before marching

Infowars’ Alex Jones

Antifa outside the Supreme Court

Capitol Police

 

