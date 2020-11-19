The Smithsonian Museums, National Zoo, and National Gallery of Art Will Close Again Due to Covid



Due to rising Covid cases, the National Zoo and all Smithsonian Museums will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, November 23, and the National Gallery of Art and its sculpture garden will close to the public starting Saturday, November 21. Reopening dates have not been announced at this time.

These are the first major closures DC has seen as cases have begun to rise in the city. Though the District is faring far better than most of the country, case numbers have still been rising in recent weeks, and some of the city’s reopening metrics have veered into Phase 1 territory.

It’s likely the region will see a wave of closures similar to the spring in coming weeks. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser hasn’t yet announced any additional restrictions for the city, but said in a press conference yesterday it’s likely they’ll be needed to curb the spread of the virus. She said her team was currently working on a plan that would soon be announced to the public.

