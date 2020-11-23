Here Are Some Virtual Turkey Trots You Can Run on Your Own This Thanksgiving



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



If a Turkey Trot is part of your typical Thanksgiving experience, you don’t have to give it up during this very non-traditional Thanksgiving season. There are several options for virtual races over the holiday, and not all have to be completed the day of Thanksgiving (you can even do some on the treadmill). Just remember: if you do choose to run outside, bring a mask and social distance.

Alexandria Turkey Trot

For its 45th year, the five-mile race will go virtual. You also don’t have to run it on Thanksgiving Day; contestants will have until November 29 to complete the race. The registration fee is $25 for those 22 and older, $20 for those 13 to 21, and $10 for those 12 and under. If you want a T-shirt, that will cost $15 extra.

Arlington Turkey Trot

You can run this virtual 5K any day from November 25 to December 1. It costs $40 for adults to register and $20 for those 17 and under. Stop by Good Company with your race T-shirt on November 25 from 7:30 to 11:30 AM or between November 28 through December 1 from 7:30 AM to 4 PM for a free snack.

Bethesda Turkey Chase

There are a variety of activities folks can do during this year’s virtual race: a 10K or 5K run/walk, a two-mile walk, a 10-mile bike ride, a 400-yard swim, or a one-mile swim. All are $48, and proceeds will benefit the YMCA and Bethesda Chevy Chase Rotary. Participants have until November 30 to complete the race.

Fairfax Turkey Trot

Folks will have from November 26 to December 3 to complete this four-mile virtual race. It’s $35 to register, and all participants will get a bib and fleece-lined hat. The proceeds will benefit Britepaths, which provides aid to low-income families in Fairfax County.

Laurel Advocacy Turkey Trot

This virtual event has 10K, 5K, and one-mile run/walk options. Participants can complete their race anytime between November 23 and 29, and it’s $20 per person (all proceeds go to Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, which helps low-income folks and those experiencing homelessness in Laurel). Prizes will be awarded randomly to participants.

Prince William Turkey Trot

Folks can run this one-mile, 5K, 10K, and half-marathon race any day through November 29. All registration fees are $28 except for the one-miler, which is $12.50. A $10 donation from each entry will go to Hero’s Bridge, Team Prince William, or the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation.

SOME’S Trot for Hunger 5K

The 19th annual event will be held virtually this year, but it will still benefit local families by providing food, housing, healthcare, addiction treatment, and employment training. Registration is $40 per participant and $15 for those under 10 years-old participating in the Little Turkey Fun Run. To qualify for prizes, you have to complete the race by November 26 at 6 AM.

Vienna Turkey Trot

This 5K/10K virtual race and one-mile dog walk will benefit the James Madison High School marching band and the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department. Runners can race anytime between November 24 and 28. It’s $25 to register, and gift cards will be awarded to folks for things like cutest dog costume or posting the most social media pictures.

Join the conversation!