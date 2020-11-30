Thanks to Playbook, We Now Know How Stephen Miller Sleeps at Night

Stephen Miller has been a key architect of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies during the past three-plus years. Among his achievements: Separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, leaving hundreds with no clear way to reunite.

Stephen Miller and his wife, Vice-President Pence spokesperson Katie Miller, have moved from DC, where he once claimed he was forced to throw away expensive sushi because someone was mean to him, to Arlington, and they had a child earlier this month, Politico Playbook reported Monday morning. Playbook linked to a photo that shows the child asleep in its crib and another that shows the Millers with her on what appears to be a very large bed.

Stephen Miller, who reportedly “advocated for separating all immigrant families, even those going through civil court proceedings” and told a cabinet meeting, “If we don’t enforce this, it is the end of our country as we know it,” is of average height but is positively dwarfed by this titanic sleeping apparatus, where extra gray pillows appear to have been called in as reserves because the everynight pillows are so far back against a tufted headboard that soars skyward and even incorporates a Decora-style light switch and power outlets as it rounds a corner to form a little enclave.

So, if you’ve ever wondered how Stephen Miller sleeps at night, the answer appears to be: very comfortably.