Here Are the 19 Metro Stations That May Close

Transit officials are proposing to slash expenses in order to fill a $500 million budget shortfall.

Image courtesy of Metro.

In a recently released proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Metro offered a range of drastic steps it could take in order to close the nearly $500 million budget gap it will confront as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the most austere measures under consideration is the shuttering of 19 different rail stations.  “In the face of a historic budget shortfall,” the Metro document reads, “the Proposed FY2022 Budget preserves barebones service to sustain essential travel and to ensure the network is in place to serve regional recovery.”

Here, via WTOP, is the list of the 19 rail stations that are under consideration for closure:

“Arlington Cemetery

Archives

Cheverly

Clarendon

Cleveland Park

College Park

East Falls Church

Eisenhower Avenue

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Greensboro

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Judiciary Square

McLean

Morgan Boulevard

Mt. Vernon Square

Smithsonian

Van Dorn Street

Virginia Square”

Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

