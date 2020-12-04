Local Hero Anthony Fauci Will Keep Job, Have Key Role in the Biden Administration



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



President-elect Joe Biden asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to be his chief medical adviser and a member of the new administration’s Covid response team, Biden told CNN on Thursday. The warm presidential welcome is a change for the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has sometimes been a target of Donald Trump’s ire during the pandemic.

In another interview Friday morning, Fauci confirmed he “said ‘yes’ right on the spot” when Biden asked him to serve in the next administration. Biden also says that he will request that Americans wear masks for his first 100 days in office.

Although Fauci has been on the White House Coronavirus Task Force since it launched in January, Trump’s relationship with the doctor has been fraught. Two days before the election, Trump responded to “fire Fauci” chants at a rally with a veiled threat, USA Today reports Trump paused briefly to listen to the refrain before telling his supporters, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait ’til a little bit after the election, please.” “I appreciate the advice. I appreciate the advice,” Trump continued. “No, he’s been wrong though a lot. He’s a nice man though. He’s been wrong on a lot.” Now that Biden has secured the win and Fauci has accepted a role in the new administration, it looks like the doctor is sticking around—so feel free to gift that Fauci bobblehead.

Join the conversation!