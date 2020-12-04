Things to Do

Map: A Custom Truck Is Bringing ZooLights to These DC Neighborhoods

Here's where you can see the unique mobile displays.

Photograph courtesy National Zoo.

The National Zoo’s annual holiday display ZooLights is hitting the road this year as a 24-foot mobile truck. Manned by a driver in full panda regalia, the truck has already hit Ward 1 and Ward 2, and it will be looping through other neighborhoods each Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 8 PM until December 19. Here’s where and when to look for the roving light show:

Maps courtesy of the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Ward 3

Friday, December 4 

Starting point: 4600 Garfield St., NW

End point: 1699 Foxhall Rd., NW

Ward 4

Saturday, December 5

Starting point: Calvert St., NW and Connecticut Ave., NW

End point: Between 15th St., NW & 16th St., NW and Columbia Rd., NW

Ward 5

Friday, December 11

Starting point: 5575 South Dakota Ave., NE

End point: 4111 12th St., NE

Ward 6

Saturday, December 12

Starting point: North Capitol St., NW & N St., NW

End point: 52 O St., NE

Ward 7

Friday, December 18

Starting point: 4819 Texas Ave., SE

End point: 4819 Texas Ave., SE

Ward 8

Saturday, December 19

Starting point: 2406 Minnesota Ave., SE

End point: 2500 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

