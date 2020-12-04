The National Zoo’s annual holiday display ZooLights is hitting the road this year as a 24-foot mobile truck. Manned by a driver in full panda regalia, the truck has already hit Ward 1 and Ward 2, and it will be looping through other neighborhoods each Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 8 PM until December 19. Here’s where and when to look for the roving light show:

Maps courtesy of the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Ward 3

Friday, December 4

Starting point: 4600 Garfield St., NW

End point: 1699 Foxhall Rd., NW

Ward 4

Saturday, December 5

Starting point: Calvert St., NW and Connecticut Ave., NW

End point: Between 15th St., NW & 16th St., NW and Columbia Rd., NW

Ward 5

Friday, December 11

Starting point: 5575 South Dakota Ave., NE

End point: 4111 12th St., NE

Ward 6

Saturday, December 12

Starting point: North Capitol St., NW & N St., NW

End point: 52 O St., NE

Ward 7

Friday, December 18

Starting point: 4819 Texas Ave., SE

End point: 4819 Texas Ave., SE

Ward 8

Saturday, December 19

Starting point: 2406 Minnesota Ave., SE

End point: 2500 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Join the conversation!