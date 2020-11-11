Things to Do

ZooLights Is Going on the Road with a Holiday Truck

The National Zoo’s annual holiday extravaganza ZooLights will be reimagined as a holiday mobile this year. ZooLights Express is a massive 24-foot truck that will drive around DC neighborhoods starting Friday, November 27. The amazing light display has been a Washington tradition for 13 years, so the zoo decided to take their animals on the road so that people can safely view this year’s “Panda Claws.”

ZooLights Express will visit each DC ward on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 PM to 8 PM. The Zoo will release more detailed information about its route, which will stop in one ward each weekend night through December 19, starting with Ward 1 on 11/27.

