Washington Post Reporters Aren’t Done Cranking Out Trump Books

Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Philip Rucker, and Carol Leonnig have new books in the works.

Bob Woodward
Bob Woodward in 2010. Photograph by Flickr user Miguel Ariel Contreras Drake-McLaughlin.

Two new books about the end of President Trump’s term in office are in the works from Washington Post reporters, according to reports on Monday:

• Bob Woodward and Robert Costa will team up to write “a book on the final days of the Trump presidency and the first phase of the Biden presidency,” Mike Allen reports for Axios.

• Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig will write a new book about Trump’s last days in office, Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman report in Politico.

The Post‘s nonfiction book critic, Carlos Lozada, recently published a book about Trump books, noting in an essay that “One of the ironies of our time is that a man who rarely reads has inspired an onslaught of book-length writing about his presidency.”

