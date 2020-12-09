DC Police have released the list of streets that they will close this Saturday in anticipation of various demonstrations and rallies aimed at supporting Trump’s recent efforts to question the results of the election he lost. These closures will begin at 6 AM on Saturday (12/12), and surrounding streets will have parking restrictions.

Here’s MPD’s full list:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 5th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

5th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

16th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

Join the conversation!