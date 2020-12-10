With FDA approval of a coronavirus vaccine expected any day now, DC is gearing up to vaccinate its residents. As has been reported, frontline healthcare workers and first responders will get priority for the first batch of vaccines the city receives. But, in a press conference today, the city shared a longer list of who is next in line once those groups are inoculated.

Here are the groups (with estimated population numbers) included in the 1a and 1b phases of the District’s vaccination plan. Groups are not necessarily listed in order of priority.

Phase 1a

Full and Part Time Hospital Staff (33,850)

Nursing and Residential Care Facility Employees (14,180)

Outpatient Providers and Ancillary Care Providers (11,445)

Home Health Providers (8,115)

Health Care Providers in Long-Term Care Facilities (7,860)

Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians (5,300)

Emergency Services & Public Safety, e.g. Fire and EMS (3,170)

Frontline Public Health Personnel (550)

Phase 1b

Persons 65 years and older (84,960)

Adults 19-64 with High Risk Conditions (163,000)

DC Government Critical Infrastructure Personnel (3,800)

Law enforcement and Public Safety (10,500)

Department of Corrections Residents and Staff (2,921)

Residential Care Community Residents (1,220)

Nursing Home Residents (1,260)

Residents Experiencing Homelessness and Transitional Housing Residents (6,521)

Grocery Store Employees (9,590)

Childcare Providers and Staff (7,000)

School Teachers and Staff (20,000)

Join the conversation!