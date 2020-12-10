Silver Fox Spotted at White House

Alert: There is reportedly a fox at the White House.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang tweeted an image of a silver-looking fox roaming the grounds of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this morning. (While it’s difficult to tell if the fox is an actual silver fox, it does look silver in the light, and we also wanted to write that headline.)

In a subsequent video, Jiang says the fox appears as if it is limping.

You guys there is a FOX running around the White House right now. pic.twitter.com/bu6PTw7ugC — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 10, 2020

It looks like it is limping 🙁 pic.twitter.com/5O3WLt5WLt — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 10, 2020

This is hardly the first wildlife spotting on the presidential grounds: In 2014, there were reports of another fox traipsing through the White House garden and setting off alarms. And there have been multiple sightings of raccoons around the White House, and one seemingly went for CNN senior Washington correspondent Joe Johns in October. “Frickin’ raccoons, man,” indeed!

Sadly, there is no way to corroborate whether the White House fox spotted this morning is a friend of the fox who reads The Washington Post. But damn, we sure hope so.

Join the conversation!