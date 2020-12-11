The Wizards Launched a Hebrew Twitter Account to Welcome Israeli Player Deni Avdija

The Wizards are welcoming Israeli draft pick Deni Avdija with a new Hebrew Twitter handle, @washwizardsil. The account’s bio — written in Hebrew, naturally — translates to: “The official account in the Hebrew language, with an Israeli focus, of the Washington Wizards.” Thus far, the page features three tweets all spotlighting Avdija, including a video message from the rookie forward himself.

“Hello to all the Israeli fans of the Washington Wizards. Welcome to the principal Washington Wizards Twitter page in Hebrew. I hope you enjoy,” says Avdija. “All the content here is in Hebrew just for you all. I love you all. From Washington, kisses.”

Although Avdija is an NBA newbie, the 19-year-old is no stranger to life as a pro baller. He arrives in Washington after three years with Maccabi Tel Aviv, an Israeli Basketball Premier League club. When Avdija made his debut with the team at age 16, he became the youngest player in squad history. This past season, the six-foot-nine forward garnered the league’s MVP award while leading Maccabi Tel Aviv to a national championship. Hopefully, his skills will translate to the court at Capital One Arena when he suits up for the Wizards this month.

