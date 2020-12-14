Collagen is a natural protein that is found in the body. It is a highly versatile component that is responsible for healthy joint function, youthful skin, better cardiovascular health, and much more. Because of its many benefits, more adults are taking collagen supplements to slow the signs of aging and improve their overall health.

If you are interested in taking advantage of collagen, it’s important to invest in the right formula. Not all collagen supplements are made equally. And as such, you need to know which ones will benefit you the most.

Join us as we reveal the most-trusted collagen supplements so you can jump-start your health with the best formula.

Top 8 Best Collagen Supplements 2021

How We Picked Our Top Collagen Products

What you put in your body makes all the difference in how you feel. As such, it’s important for your collagen supplement to contain quality ingredients that are designed to promote health benefits. To ensure that you invest in the best supplement for your body, we included only the healthiest entries.

We wanted products that included:



Quality ingredients – From grass-fed bovine to all-natural components, you want your supplements to be as healthy as possible.

Excellent feedback – Not just any collagen supplement will do. We needed to know that those who purchased it would happily do so again.

Diet-friendly – While not every entry contains the same components, we wanted to make sure that we included plenty of supplements that can be taken by adults who are dieting.

Good source of collagen – If you’re investing in a collagen supplement, you want it to contain a good amount of collagen. That’s why you will only find supplements that come with plenty of healthy collagen in them.

Top 8 Best Collagen Supplements

Pros:

Contains 5 forms of collagen

Promotes healthy joints

Helps smooth wrinkles

Cons:

Not vegan-friendly

The biggest benefit that stands out in Clean-Sourced Collagen is its actual collagen content. Most collagen supplements contain only one or two forms of collagen. Not this one. There are five total forms of collagen that are good for the body, and this supplement contains them all.

These include collagen types I, II, III, V, and X. These five types come from antibiotic-free chicken, eggshell membrane, wild-caught fish, and grass-fed cows. This means that your body is benefiting from healthier skin, better immune function, healthy bones and joints, and stronger/healthier nails and hair.

If you’ve been looking for ways to achieve a youthful appearance, Clean-Sourced Collagen is right up your alley. With that being said, Organixx has really done their homework on what it takes to produce a supplement that’s jam-packed with beneficial components that our bodies need. Not only that, tryptophan is also present, giving you a boost of protein that is often absent from other collagen supplements.

It’s tasteless, odorless, and easy to mix together with your favorite beverage thanks to its finely-ground formula.

Pros:

Five collagens included

Good choice of flavors

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

The tasteless flavor may alter your beverages

This powdered supplement is an excellent nutritional aid that contains some beneficial ingredients that are sure to complement anyone’s exercise routine. You’re getting a packed supplement that contains all five collagens, as well as vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. All of these come from four food groups, giving your body some key ingredients that are beneficial in promoting a healthy body. These include:

Eggshell membrane provides collagen types I, II, III, IV, and X

Free-range chicken provides collagen type II collagen

Grass-fed bovine provides collagen types I and II

Wild-caught fish provides collagen types I and V

What’s more, every serving delivers 7 grams of protein to your body and only 30 calories. There are no added fats or carbs to worry about, either, making for a healthy supplement all the way around.

Pros:

All-natural supplement

Quality ingredients

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

A bit pricey for the amount you get

If you’re a vegan who is looking for the healthiest way to take collagen and improve your appearance and well-being, Vegan Collagen Booster is an excellent choice for your needs.

By taking Vegan Collagen Booster regularly, you can enjoy the many benefits that come from this special blend of collagen and vitamins. What’s more, this supplement uses only 100% cruelty-free and vegan-friendly components.

When you take this supplement, you’re getting a wealth of healthy, helpful ingredients. These include:

Amla : An herb that’s been in use for thousands of years. This super antioxidant promotes healthy skin hydration.

Zinc : An essential mineral for every diet, zinc is shown to help with both immune and brain function, as well as healthier-looking skin.

Vitamin A : An essential vitamin that helps improve your skin’s health. Vitamin A also helps with collagen production while reducing wrinkles.

Grape Seed Extract : Known to improve blood flow, grape seed extract is rich in flavonoids and is believed to improve the synthesis of collagen.

You can look forward to a wealth of benefits all from one product. It might be a bit on the pricey side compared to similar supplements, but you’re also getting a 100% natural product. When it comes to what you put into your body, can you really put a price on it?

Pros:

High collagen content per serving

Contain collagens I, II, and III

Great for healthier bones

Cons:

Affordable price

Collagen Complex is a reliable dietary supplement that you can take if you’re looking for a product that offers a solid source of collagen for your body. What sets Collagen Complex apart from other collagen supplement manufacturers is the generous amount of collagen that you get with every serving.

You’re getting an impressive 1,500mg of hydrolyzed collagen with every serving. Regular use has been shown to improve the hydration in your skin, as well as help to improve its elasticity and firmness.

Three types of collagen are included in this blend (types I, II, and III), giving you a good boost in your diet. While it isn’t quite as many as some of the above entries, it’s still a fair amount to be giving your body.

Thanks to its budget-friendly price, more adults will be able to take advantage of Collagen Complex and improve their diets and overall health. This is one supplement you definitely want to keep an eye out for.

Pros:

Great for your exercise regimen

Promotes healthy joints

Tasty flavors

Cons:

A bit pricey

Rich in flavors and equally high in nutrients, TeamKeto’s Collagen Peptides Protein is a worthy contender that never fails to impress. Adults who want to improve their collagen intake and enhance their hair and nails will want to give this supplement some serious consideration.

Adults who have a healthy exercise routine will find Collagen Peptides Protein to help with recovery following workouts. This is essential for anyone who is serious about their health and well-being. You can take Collagen Peptides Protein any time of the day for lasting results. Take it right before you exercise to get a much-needed boost while you work out. Take it again afterward to help your body recover faster.

Collagen Peptides Protein is an excellent resource for any adult trying to live their healthiest. It’s a bit pricey compared to some of the other supplements we reviewed, but it’s worth it if you want to do all that you can to improve your health.

Pros:

Promotes healthier nails and hair

No fishy odor or aftertaste

Reduces wrinkles

Cons:

A bit pricey

Revive’s Collagen Powder is another excellent supplement that is designed to improve hair and skin health. Although this formula contains white fish, there is no noticeable taste or odor associated with it.

Fish is a great resource for promoting healthy nails and hair, so it’s nice to see that you can get this much-needed ingredient without the usual side effects of its off-putting smell and taste. Many adults who regularly take Collagen Powder report improvements in their skin.

Collagen Powder is only slightly more expensive than similar products on the market. As such, this supplement is a worthy investment for anyone who is trying to maintain or improve their health.

Pros:

Supports cardiovascular health

Budget-friendly price

Easy to mix

Cons:

Poor taste

With Hydrolyzed Collagen, you can help to increase healthy muscle gain while strengthening your bones. This supplement is also effective in fortifying your joints, giving them greater elasticity. If you have trouble with stiff joints or find it challenging to move around, Hydrolyzed Collagen may be your ticket to better mobility.

There are plenty of other benefits to using Hydrolyzed Collagen, including the improvement of your cardiovascular system. If you want to enhance your workouts as much as possible, you may find this formula to complement your exercise regimen. By contributing to your cardiovascular health, you stand to gain better conditioning that helps to make your workouts more manageable. Another big benefit is stronger ligaments. As we age, it isn’t uncommon for our ligaments to feel less elastic than they once were.

This supplement is a fraction of what many others cost, ensuring that you can experience boosted collagen yourself to see if it’s right for you.

Pros:

Good source of protein

Diet-friendly formula

Grass-fed collagen

Cons:

Pricey

As grass-fed collagen, you’re getting a healthy dose in this peptide powder.If you are currently on a keto or paleo diet, you will be happy to know that Collagen Peptides Protein Powder is safe to add to either. The pasture-raised hides are from grass-fed bovines, so you know you’re consuming a safe and healthy supplement.

What’s more, this formula is gluten- and dairy-free. It doesn’t contain any rBGH or rBST (hormone-free) and is free of GMOs and soy. As such, a wider audience can enjoy this supplement without fear of allergic reactions or interference in their diets. Packed with 9 grams of protein per serving, Collagen Peptides Protein Powder is an excellent addition to your exercise or workout regimen.

The price of this formula is a little steep, but it also offers a lot of benefits that you can’t get in every collagen supplement. And with no taste or artificial sweeteners added, you will find Collagen Peptides Protein Powder to be easy to mix and enjoy in your favorite beverages.

What are the benefits of collagen?

Collagen is known for its many benefits. As such, not everyone takes collagen supplements for the same reasons. To find if collagen is right for you, take a moment to explore the top benefits below.

Healthier Skin: If you’re noticing that your skin is becoming wrinkly or loose, collagen supplements may be a benefit to you. Over time, it’s common for your skin to experience a wide range of symptoms, from dryness to weakening.

Thanks to collagen, you can strengthen your skin while hydrating it and keeping it feeling smooth. What’s more, collagen is shown to slow the effects of aging. If you’re wanting to safely keep your skin looking healthy and radiant, collagen may hold the key to a younger appearance.

Studies have revealed that taking collagen for eight weeks promotes glowing skin that is well-hydrated and strong. That’s a huge plus for anyone who wishes to combat aging skin.

Joint Relief: Another problem that plagues many aging adults is stiff, painful joints. Sure, you can take pain medications and other formulas, but at what cost to your health? These chemicals take a toll on your body after so long, making for an unhealthy choice in fighting the effects of aging.

With collagen supplements, you can experience less joint pain and a greater range of motion when you adhere to a regular intake. In fact, one such study revealed that taking collagen supplements for 24 weeks drastically reduced joint pain among athletes.

Not only can you improve your joint health, but you can reduce swelling, as well. If you’re tired of feeling sore in your joints, collagen might be able to give you the freedom to enjoy a life with less pain and discomfort.

Increased Muscle Mass: Adults who are trying to gain healthy muscle mass may find that collagen supplements help in this area. There is plenty of evidence to support this belief, with collagen playing a central role in helping people build muscle.

If you are currently exercising and trying to put on more muscle, a quality collagen supplement may be just what you need to help you get the most out of your workout routine.

How do collagen supplements work?

When you take collagen supplements, you typically mix it in with a beverage. This allows the collagen to be more easily absorbed into your body. Hydrolyzed collagen, for example, gets broken down into extremely tiny particles that your body then uses to promote the many benefits detailed in this article.

Since collagen is a necessary protein that is already present in your body, packing in even more collagen is sure to improve your health. From gaining muscle to smoothing your skin, any area that makes use of collagen will get a boost when you add a collagen supplement to your daily dietary intake.

Does collagen have any downsides?

Collagen isn’t safe for everyone. Geared more toward older adults, it is advised that pregnant or nursing mothers avoid taking collagen. There simply isn’t enough research available at present to know whether it is safe for everyone.

Moreover, collagen supplements can cause problems in some adults’ digestive health. The most common side effects of taking collagen supplements are a bad taste in your mouth, feeling full when you actually aren’t, and heartburn.

Conclusion

If you are experiencing difficulty that comes with aging, whether it’s stiff joints, wrinkled skin, or any of the other common issues mentioned earlier, investing in a high-quality collagen supplement may just change your life for the better.

Thanks to the wide variety of formulas available, it’s now easier than ever for adults of all walks of life to enjoy the benefits that come with taking a collagen supplement. With a little research, you can find the right collagen for your needs and enjoy a healthier lifestyle.