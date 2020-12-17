News & Politics

Councilmember Mary Cheh’s Car Stolen Near Bread Furst Bakery

It's currently unclear if she left her car running

Written by
| Published on

Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh says she was just stopping into her neighborhood bakery Bread Furst for a brief moment when her dark blue 2015 Subaru Outback was stolen earlier today. Nobody was harmed, and her phone was apparently tossed out of the car and recovered by a helpful stranger.

Looking at surveillance video posted on Twitter, it appears Cheh’s car was parked out front on Connecticut Ave. NW. The suspect did not appear to struggle to enter the vehicle. A spokesperson for Cheh could not confirm if the car was unlocked or running when Cheh went into the bakery.

“These things can happen in an instant, they are crimes of opportunity, so I urge everyone to stay alert and take precautions —like double checking that your car is locked, never leave it running, and using anti-theft devices,” Cheh tweeted.

It’s unclear whether the car-jackers know they’re in possession of a DC Councilmember’s vehicle, given that Cheh’s car has pink breast cancer awareness plates. Her councilmember plates are inside the car.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Get one year of the magazine and our January issue for $18!
SIGN UP