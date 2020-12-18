News & Politics

The New York Times Got a Washington Post Memo Before the Post’s Own Newsroom Did

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

In a story published Thursday, the New York Times reports Executive Editor Martin Baron and foreign editor Douglas Jehl have written a note saying the Washington Post will add new bureaus in Australia and Colombia and will add staff, including eight reporters and editors to its technology team.

The only weird thing about this note? Nobody in the Post newsroom has seen it. Washingtonian‘s usual sources, and some of its unusual ones, haven’t received any such memo. As it turns out, that’s by design: The Post gave Times reporter Edmund Lee an “early look” at the memo, says spokesperson Molly Gannon.

If you work at the Washington Post, you can read about future developments in your newsroom right now in the New York Times, or you can wait till next week, when Gannon says the company will share this memo with you.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

