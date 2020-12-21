News & Politics

The Atlantic Is Moving Its Headquarters to the Wharf

The magazine will occupy office space in the Wharf's phase 2 expansion.

The Atlantic will move to 610 Water Street in 2022. Image via Hoffman-Madison Waterfront - The Wharf, Washington, D.C.

The Atlantic’s time at the historic Watergate building is coming to an end. The magazine will move its headquarters to the Wharf in 2022, according to a press release sent by Wharf developers Hoffman-Madison Waterfront. It will be the first media group to move to the Southwest development. Atlantic Media, which owns a minority share of The Atlantic and is currently based in the Watergate, will not move to the Wharf.

The magazine will occupy the top two floors of the building. Hoffman-Madison Waterfront – The Wharf, Washington, D.C.

The Atlantic will occupy about 35,000 square feet on the top two floors of 610 Water Street. The 90,000-square-foot office building was designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the group behind such spots as Atlantic Plumbing, and will be part of the Wharf’s phase 2 expansion. The five-story LEED Platinum building will be constructed to resemble a glass jewel box, according to the press release, and will have 360-degree views. The building will also come with 10,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space.

This move comes after a successful year for The Atlantic, which in September announced it is over halfway toward its goal of reaching one million subscribers. In 2017, Laurene Powell Jobs’ organization the Emerson Collective acquired majority ownership of the magazine, as well as affiliate programs such as its events and consulting businesses. David Bradley remains chairman and owner of Atlantic Media.

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

