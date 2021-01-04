Here’s When DC Plans to Vaccinate At-Risk Residents and Workers Against Covid

In a press conference today, DC officials shared tentative dates for when priority individuals might be vaccinated in the District. These dates are subject to change.

Week of January 11: DC residents age 65 and older

Week of January 25: Specific categories of essential workers (whether they live in the city or commute in from Maryland or Virginia), including public safety workers, grocery store workers, workers in PreK-12 educational settings, and childcare settings

Week of February 1: DC residents with chronic medical conditions and other essential workers

To sign up for an appointment to get the shot, you should start checking the city’s vaccination portal around the date your group is expected is to be eligible. And pay attention to further announcements, since these dates are subject to change. (The portal is currently only open to healthcare workers in the city’s “1a” category.)

These projections refer to the tentative date of distribution of the first vaccine dose. All currently approved Covid vaccines require two doses, with the second administered three to four weeks after the initial dose. The first dose of the vaccine provides partial immunity, and full immunity takes a week or two to come into effect after the second dose.

The city will continue to announce when individuals in other categories are eligible to register for the vaccine.

