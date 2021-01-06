News & Politics

VIDEO: Chaos at Capitol as Trump Supporters Battle Police, Buildings Evacuate, Chamber Recess

As Congress debated confirming the results of the 2020 presidential election, a chaotic scene played out in front of the Capitol building as pro-Trump protesters battled police amid demands to overturn the election results.

Adding to the confusion were reports that the Capitol Police had ordered the evacuation of two nearby buildings, the Cannon House Office Building and the Library of Congress’ Madison Building. An all-clear was sounded shortly afterwards, but anxiety remains high. Shortly afterwards, as protesters entered the actual building, the two chambers recessed.

On Twitter, various videos depict Capitol cops clashing with pro-Trump protestors as they storm the steps.

