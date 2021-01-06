As Congress debated confirming the results of the 2020 presidential election, a chaotic scene played out in front of the Capitol building as pro-Trump protesters battled police amid demands to overturn the election results.

Adding to the confusion were reports that the Capitol Police had ordered the evacuation of two nearby buildings, the Cannon House Office Building and the Library of Congress’ Madison Building. An all-clear was sounded shortly afterwards, but anxiety remains high. Shortly afterwards, as protesters entered the actual building, the two chambers recessed.

On Twitter, various videos depict Capitol cops clashing with pro-Trump protestors as they storm the steps.

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

I knew we’d see this today but it’s still somehow really shocking to watch pic.twitter.com/exdoB3I4jD — Antonia Hylton (@ahylton26) January 6, 2021

They just put up a cross in front of the capitol building pic.twitter.com/0LrGQ5zj9e — Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) January 6, 2021

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. But storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police force is wrong. This is not who we are. pic.twitter.com/sRUMJleIEn — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 6, 2021

Injured police officer evacuated after being attacked by Trump supporters: pic.twitter.com/OKEVDtGarb — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

This is a picture of people storming the capitol of the United States while carrying *a confederate flag.* pic.twitter.com/Mf8Zoo4hyB — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 6, 2021

Door on the East front. They are right here. pic.twitter.com/2guuI2AgN8 — Jim Newell (@jim_newell) January 6, 2021

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Shocking scenes in D.C. show Trump supporters smashing windows and breaking inside the Capitol building, which is on lockdown. The Mayor has announced an emergency curfew. pic.twitter.com/LIc2qMIlqp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021

I’m currently sheltering in place. The Capitol building has been breached and both chambers are locked down. This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created.pic.twitter.com/RBAi4IW0Fm — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 6, 2021

Join the conversation!