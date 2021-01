Although the Georgia Senate race has not yet been called, things are looking up for Jon Ossoff.

The candidate is no stranger to DC: Ossoff graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in 2009. (He met his wife, Alisha Kramer, on campus, too.)

One funny thing that became a talking point back in 2017 when he ran for Congress was his participation in—gasp—the a cappella group the Georgetown Chimes. His opponent used part of a Star Wars parody video of Ossoff and his friends in an attack ad. Overall, it doesn’t look like his college antics put too big a dent into his political career, but we figured this would be a great time to revisit Ossoff’s Han Solo on his mission to find kegs as well as his “Georgetown Girl” version of “Uptown Girl” in Gaston Hall.

 

 

