Let’s Revisit Jon Ossoff’s Time as a Georgetown University A Cappella Singer

Ossoff graduated from Georgetown's School of Foreign Service in 2009.

Photograph via Wikimedia Commons.

Although the Georgia Senate race has not yet been called, things are looking up for Jon Ossoff.

The candidate is no stranger to DC: Ossoff graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in 2009. (He met his wife, Alisha Kramer, on campus, too.)

One funny thing that became a talking point back in 2017 when he ran for Congress was his participation in—gasp—the a cappella group the Georgetown Chimes. His opponent used part of a Star Wars parody video of Ossoff and his friends in an attack ad. Overall, it doesn’t look like his college antics put too big a dent into his political career, but we figured this would be a great time to revisit Ossoff’s Han Solo on his mission to find kegs as well as his “Georgetown Girl” version of “Uptown Girl” in Gaston Hall.

