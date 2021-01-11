Here’s a Breakdown of Who Gets the Vaccine When in DC

Today, DC Department of Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt provided more information about the different phases of vaccine distribution in DC. While she was unable to confirm exact dates of when the city would move into each phase, she was able to share a comprehensive breakdown of the order in which different groups would be vaccinated.

Though individuals can schedule a vaccination appointment any time after their group is eligible, the city is recommending people register as soon as possible to avoid longer wait times and a clogged system. Here’s the city’s phased breakdown.

Phase 1a (already entered)

Long-term-care residents

Healthcare personnel (including veterinary medicine)

Fire and emergency medical personnel

Frontline public-health workers

Phase 1b tier 1 (in progress)

DC residents age 65 and older

Congregate settings (intermediate-care facilities, community residential facilities, group homes, homeless shelters)

Correctional officers

Staff working in congregate settings

Non-healthcare personnel supporting operations of Covid-19 vaccination clinics

Phase 1b tier 2

Correctional facilities and detention centers

Law enforcement/public safety

All staff working in K-12 educational facilities

All staff working in child-care facilities

All staff working in grocery stores

Phase 1b tier 3

Staff working in courts and individuals providing legal services

Individuals working in health, human services, and/or social services outreach programs

Frontline employees of public mass transit

Individuals employed in manufacturing

Individuals working in food packaging and distribution

Employees of the US Postal Service

Phase 1c tier 1

DC residents age 16 and older with a chronic medical condition with increased risk of complications for Covid-19 and/or a chronic medical condition as defined by their health care provider

Staff working in food service

Essential employees in local government agencies

Essential employees of public utilities

Essential employees in non-governmental health, human, and social services organizations/agencies

Individuals working in commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental services

Phase 1c tier 2

Individuals working in non-public transit transportation services (i.e., for-hire vehicles, ride share)

Individuals working in logistics/delivery/courier services

Essential employees working in media and mass communications

Phase 1c tier 3

All essential employees of institutes of higher education

Individuals working in construction

All essential employees working in information technology

Essential employees in federal government agencies

Individuals working in commercial and residential property management

Phase 2

All DC residents age 16 an older not included in previous phases

