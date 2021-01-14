Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Will Move to Phase 1B of Vaccinations on Monday

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced in a press conference today that Maryland will move into vaccination phase 1B on Monday, January 18.

Phase 1B includes all Marylanders age 75 and up, as well as those in assisted living and other congregate facilities, childcare providers, and educators. Hogan said that all Maryland hospitals and health departments have been directed to use their remaining doses “by opening Phase 1B clinics focused on the elderly,” and said that the plans for how each county will vaccinate educators has been submitted by the superintendent and will be announced “in the coming weeks.” All vaccinations will be done by appointment.

Phase 1C, which includes all Marylanders age 65 through 74, will begin on Monday, January 25.

At the current pace of vaccination, Hogan warned that supply will need to increase. Maryland is currently vaccinating people at a higher rate than the vaccines are coming in, he said, noting that on Thursday, Maryland administered over 16,000 first doses, as the state is receiving about 10,000 first doses a day.

Hogan said that beginning tonight Marylanders will be able to use a new online portal, http://covidvax.maryland.gov, to find vaccination sites near them.

