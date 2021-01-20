Minutes after President Joe Biden was sworn in on the steps of the Capitol, the digital footprint of the White House changed over to mark the transition. Its website, whitehouse.gov, now shows photos of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with information about the new administration.
On Twitter, the @POTUS handle is officially President Biden’s. As of now, there are more than 1 million followers on the account, though Twitter handled this transition a little differently than it did four years ago. When Trump took over the handle, the previous @POTUS followers were transferred to him. This time, Trump’s followers will not be transferred over to Biden’s; instead, Biden’s account is bringing with him some 955,000 followers from his presidential transition account. The White House account welcomes folks to the Biden-Harris White House.
On Facebook, the White House account changed its photos and now includes posts with Biden’s “Build Back Better” slogan. Instagram’s @whitehouse handle now has one post with the same slogan.