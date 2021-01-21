News & Politics

Biden Removes Trump’s Diet Coke Button—and Makes a Few Other Changes to the Oval Office

The White House in Washington DC - official residence of the President of the United States of America.

It’s standard practice for the White House to be redecorated for a new president. Family photos are displayed, presidential portraits are swapped out, and the Oval Office gets a makeover. Here are just a few of the quick changes that President Biden has made to his working quarters at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

1. Bill Clinton’s blue rug is back.

2. Print newspapers: apparently also back.

3. The Diet Coke button, gone. (a button that summons a butler with a Diet Coke did not seem quite real–but its existence is well documented.)

4. An Oval Office portrait of Andrew Jackson was replaced with one of Benjamin Franklin.


5. A bust of Cesar Chavez is now displayed behind the Resolute Desk.

 

