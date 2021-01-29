Cori Bush Is Switching Offices to Get Away From Marjorie Taylor Greene

How contentious are things getting over at the US Congress? Representative Cori Bush tweeted Friday that she has been forced to switch offices in order to distance herself from QAnon-sympathetic representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Bush wrote that Greene and her staff “berated” the Missouri congresswoman while not wearing masks, and that the office move is meant to ensure the safety of Bush and her staffers. Both Bush and Greene had offices on the first floor of the Longworth House Office Building.

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety. I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

According to Friday’s edition of political newsletter Punchbowl, Nancy Pelosi had to intervene in the dispute, facilitating Bush’s move to an office further away from Greene.

The workplace shuffle comes amid an ongoing string of Greene controversies, despite her having served on the Hill for less than a month. Earlier this week, videos from 2019 emerged of Greene harassing student survivors of the Parkland shooting. Pelosi recently called Greene’s appointment to the House’s education panel “appalling.”

