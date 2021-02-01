News & Politics

DC Got More Than Enough Snow to Make Some Excellent Snowpeople

A snow-starved region made the best of an underwhelming storm.

Written by
| Published on
Photo via the National Mall and Memorial Parks, National Park Service Twitter account.

This weekend’s big storm wasn’t the blockbuster many had hoped for, but in a region that’s barely seen any snow for a couple years, two to four inches was enough for a snowball fight, and definitely sufficient to make a decent snow humanoid. Here are some of the snowfolks we spotted on social media.

Related:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thomas Cluderay (@tcluderay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CVP (@cvanbu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carol Stalun (@caroljeanphotography)

And, because we live where we do, there were some  topical snow creations:

Of course.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day