Bethesda Bike Assaulter Gets Probation

Anthony Brennan III was sentenced to three years’ probation Tuesday for three counts of misdemeanor assault. He aggressively confronted three teens last June on the Capital Crescent Trail in an incident that went viral after a video showed him ripping posters from a teen’s hands.

Brennan, 61, apologized after he was arrested and lost his job. He pleaded guilty in December.

The Washington Post reports that Montgomery County Circuit Judge Eric M. Johnson found Brennan’s apology to be sincere. Brennan was struggling with alcohol and drug abuse and had been “listening to different outlets of media,” the Post reports his attorney said, when he saw the fliers on a bike ride and snapped.

His probation will last three years.