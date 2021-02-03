News & Politics

Bethesda Bike Assaulter Gets Probation

Anthony Brennan III aggressively confronted three teens last summer as they posted anti-racism fliers on the Capital Crescent Trail.

Written by
| Published on

Anthony Brennan III was sentenced to three years’ probation Tuesday for three counts of misdemeanor assault. He aggressively confronted three teens last June on the Capital Crescent Trail in an incident that went viral after a video showed him ripping posters from a teen’s hands.

Brennan, 61, apologized after he was arrested and lost his job. He pleaded guilty in December.

The Washington Post reports that Montgomery County Circuit Judge Eric M. Johnson found Brennan’s apology to be sincere. Brennan was struggling with alcohol and drug abuse and had been “listening to different outlets of media,” the Post reports his attorney said, when he saw the fliers on a bike ride and snapped.

His probation will last three years.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day