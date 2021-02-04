The “QAnon Shaman” Has Been Moved to the Alexandria Jail So He Can Eat Organic

Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon shaman (and also known as Jake Angeli), has been moved from the DC jail to the Alexandria Detention Center, in order to receive his requested all-organic diet. While a federal judge ordered on Wednesday that Chansley’s dietary needs should be recognized, DC jail is unable to provide foods suitable to his shamanic diet.

Chansley—easily recognizable by his massive horns, painted face, and fur pelts—was among those who stormed the Capitol in early January. The Phoenix man’s lawyer claims that Chansley has lost 20 pounds in the last week, as he has refused to eat the non-organic food DC jail has provided him.

In a filing requesting the diet accommodation, Chansley’s lawyer wrote, “[N]on-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an ‘object intrusion’ onto his body and cause serious illness if he were to eat it. An ‘object intrusion,’ is the belief that disease originates outside the body from unhealthy objects coming into the body. In shamanic traditions, the body, mind, and soul are interconnected, and the well-being of all three are necessary for my client to be able to practice his faith.”

