The National Gallery of Art will reopen its Sculpture Garden and Pavilion Café on Sunday, February 14. The reopening is a “valentine to our visitors,” NGA director Kaywin Feldman said in a statement. The garden closed alongside the National Gallery’s West building this past November as Covid cases rose in DC. The museum’s buildings remain closed, and it says it hopes to reopen them this spring.

All entrances to the garden on the north side of the Mall will be open, but capacity will be limited and patrons will have to wear masks and observe social distancing as they peruse works by Claes Oldenburg and Robert Indiana. Admission is free, and the Pavilion Café will offer a full carryout menu, including hot drinks, salads, and sandwiches.