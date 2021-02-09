Michelle Obama Announces New Netflix Show “Waffles + Mochi”

Michelle Obama announced Tuesday that she’ll debut a new Netflix kids’ show on March 16 called Waffles + Mochi. The show will combine live action with puppets, and centers around the two titular friends who leave the Land of Frozen Food for a job in a “whimsical supermarket” owned by Obama where they’ll embark upon the “the culinary adventure of a lifetime.” The description continues:

With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.

The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Obama and her husband, President Barack Obama. Higher Ground announced a slate of upcoming projects on Friday that didn’t mention Waffles + Mochi, including four films and two new series.

I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021