News & Politics

Michelle Obama Announces New Netflix Show “Waffles + Mochi”

The kids' show is about "the culinary adventure of a lifetime."

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy Netflix.

Michelle Obama announced Tuesday that she’ll debut a new Netflix kids’ show on March 16 called Waffles + Mochi. The show will combine live action with puppets, and centers around the two titular friends who leave the Land of Frozen Food for a job in a “whimsical supermarket” owned by Obama where they’ll embark upon the “the culinary adventure of a lifetime.” The description continues:

With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.

The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Obama and her husband, President Barack Obama. Higher Ground announced a slate of upcoming projects on Friday that didn’t mention Waffles + Mochi, including four films and two new series.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day