This DC Florist Is Having Cute Dogs Help Deliver Bouquets on Valentine’s Day

Last week, Holley Simmons, owner of the Petworth flower shop She Loves Me DC, announced on Instagram that if customers added a $35 donation to an animal rescue onto their Valentine’s Day order, a rescue dog would deliver the flowers.

Within an hour, all 20 spots were sold out.

So, this February 14, Simmons says, “five adorable rescue pups”—a miniature doodle, a long-hair dachshund, two chows, and a lab-mix named Sassy—”will meet at the flower shop to pick up their deliveries and get to work.”

The dogs will be accompanied by volunteers from the two nonprofits benefitting from the donations—Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and We The Dogs DC. While the human volunteers will actually hand over the bouquets, each customer will get five minutes of playtime with the dog at their door.

Recipients of the “Puppy Love” option will get a bouquet of roses, yarrow, scabiosa, and carnations. Meanwhile, Simmons says that she is making a flower-collar for each furry friend “so they can feel special and look extra cute, too.” More than $35 from each order is being donated to the nonprofits; the delivery fees are also being given directly to Lucky Dog. “I’m thrilled we could make [this partnership] happen,” Simmons says, “and in the process raise over $1,000 for the nonprofits.”

