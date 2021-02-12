A Grateful Nation Is Relieved to Once Again Have a President Who Wears Jeans

This morning, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden strolled on the lawn in front of the White House to chat about their new Valentine’s Day decorations. The president wore jeans. This is not a drill: The president. Wore. Jeans. Biden paired the well-fitted light-blue denim pants with a bomber jacket—collar popped.

For the past four years, the Oval Office occupant was loathe to don denim, preferring suits, khakis, and golf outfits. “We can’t find proof that Trump has worn jeans in the past two decades,” the Washington Post reported in 2017. The country hasn’t seen any presidential denim since Barack Obama’s infamous collection of dad jeans, so it’s a welcome development that Biden is bringing back those quintessentially American pants. Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush all also wore jeans while serving as commander-in-chief.

With Biden’s casual-fit choices, America is finally seeing a return to denim form. Now when will he comment on the skinny jeans debate?

