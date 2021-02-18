DC Residents With Medical Conditions Can Get Covid-19 Vaccines Starting in March

Today, DC officials announced District residents 16 and older with medical conditions will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting the week of March 1. Qualifying conditions are as follows:
- Asthma, COPD, and other chronic lung disease
- Bone marrow and solid organ transplantation
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Chronic kidney disease
- Congenital heart disease
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- HIV
- Hypertension
- Immunocompromised state
- Inherited metabolic disorders
- Intellectual and developmental disabilities
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions
- Obesity, BMI 30kg/m2
- Pregnancy
- Severe genetic disorders
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia
Residents will self-attest to their conditions when they register, meaning that they won’t need a doctor’s note to prove their eligibility for the vaccine. There won’t be any phased rollout based on age — any individual 16 or older with one of the listed conditions will be eligible to register on the first day possible.