News & Politics

DC Residents With Medical Conditions Can Get Covid-19 Vaccines Starting in March

Anyone above 16 with one of the included conditions will be eligible

Written by
| Published on

Today, DC officials announced District residents 16 and older with medical conditions will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting the week of March 1. Qualifying conditions are as follows:

  • Asthma, COPD, and other chronic lung disease
  • Bone marrow and solid organ transplantation
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular disease
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Congenital heart disease
  • Diabetes Mellitus
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • HIV
  • Hypertension
  • Immunocompromised state
  • Inherited metabolic disorders
  • Intellectual and developmental disabilities
  • Liver disease
  • Neurologic conditions
  • Obesity, BMI 30kg/m2
  • Pregnancy
  • Severe genetic disorders
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Thalassemia

Residents will self-attest to their conditions when they register, meaning that they won’t need a doctor’s note to prove their eligibility for the vaccine. There won’t be any phased rollout based on age — any individual 16 or older with one of the listed conditions will be eligible to register on the first day possible.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day