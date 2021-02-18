DC Residents With Medical Conditions Can Get Covid-19 Vaccines Starting in March

Today, DC officials announced District residents 16 and older with medical conditions will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting the week of March 1. Qualifying conditions are as follows:

Asthma, COPD, and other chronic lung disease

Bone marrow and solid organ transplantation

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Congenital heart disease

Diabetes Mellitus

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

HIV

Hypertension

Immunocompromised state

Inherited metabolic disorders

Intellectual and developmental disabilities

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions

Obesity, BMI 30kg/m2

Pregnancy

Severe genetic disorders

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

Residents will self-attest to their conditions when they register, meaning that they won’t need a doctor’s note to prove their eligibility for the vaccine. There won’t be any phased rollout based on age — any individual 16 or older with one of the listed conditions will be eligible to register on the first day possible.

